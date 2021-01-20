William “Bill” Allen, 74, of Decatur passed away on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at his residence. He was the son of the late Fred and Mozelle Parris Allen. He was a member of the Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church. He retired from Duracell Corporation after 42 years in the Chemical Lab and was an avid farmer. He was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Sara Joyce and Edd Wilson; sister, Faye Allen Brown; and brother-in-law, David Lewallen. He is survived by his wife, Connie Lewallen Allen of Decatur; son, Shane Allen of Decatur; grandson, Chance Allen of Decatur; brother, David (Lavada) Allen of Decatur; uncle, Bobby (Pat) Parris of Decatur; brother-in-law, Don (Karen) Lewallen of Chattanooga; sister-in-law, Pam Lewallen of Cleveland; brother-in-law, Wayne Brown of Decatur; and several nieces, nephews, other extended family, and many friends. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 21, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services with the Rev. David Moore officiating. Interment will follow in Beta Cemetery. The funeral home will be open from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service for friends to pay their respects. Pallbearers will include Ryan Aikman, Tony Charles, Colton Johnson, Matt Clayton, John Grissom, and Fred Miller. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, 276 Agency Creek Road, Decatur, TN 37322. Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that you bring and wear your mask during the service and practice social distancing. Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the Allen family. Go to www.decaturfuneralsandcremations.com to sign the guest book and offer your condolences and memories.
