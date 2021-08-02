B. Stephen Shamblin, 70, of Etowah, and formerly of Logan, W.Va., passed away Friday, July 30, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benton and Patricia Shamblin. Survivors include his wife, Jaci Cornell; and one sister, Sherry Steele and husband, Mike. A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Pecks Mill, W.Va., on Thursday, Aug. 4, per his request to be buried by his parents. The family will have a memorial service in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home at a later date. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. Sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
