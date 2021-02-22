Lynn (Rule) Newman passed away peacefully at her home in Etowah at the age of 88 on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. She was born to Maude and William H. Rule of Louisville on Jan. 27, 1933. Lynn, the baby of 10 children, grew up in Maryville and attended Porter High School, where she played varsity basketball. She received her registered nursing degree from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Knoxville. After getting married on Feb. 27, 1960, she and Wayne moved to Etowah where they raised their four children. Lynn worked as a surgical nurse at Woods Hospital for a few years, then finished her career as a RN for the Monroe County Health Department, where she retired in 1993. Dr. Thomas Williams said Lynn was one of the best surgical nurses he ever had. She was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. Lynn loved to sew and crochet and loved watching UT Vols football and Lady Vols basketball. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Wayne Newman Sr.; her parents, William Hearl and Maude Rule; her brothers, Sam, Bill, Myron and Frank (Son); her sisters, Mildred, Margaret, Clara Mae, and Pearl; nephew, Tom Rule; nephew, Jerry Knight; and daughter-in-law, Carol Newman. She is survived by her sons, Louie Newman (Heather) and Hearl Newman (Amy); daughters, Helen Mullins and Kathy Newman; grandchildren, Will Mullins (Dani), Michelle Parrott (Jonathan), and Arti Thompson (J.J.); nd four great-grandchildren, Archer and Gunner Mullins, and Kaylee and Aryn Parrott; sister, Beulah Rule of Falls City, Neb.; nephews, Mike Watlington of Nebraska, and Jon (Bart) Sharp of Knoxville; niece, Barbara Knight of Maryville; and many other nieces and nephews and family friends. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Green Hill Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Hickman officiating. All friends and family are invited to join the family at Green Hill Cemetery. The family is requesting everyone wear their UT Volunteers garb for this celebration of life. No formal visitation will be held. Pallbearers will include Hearl Newman, Louie Newman, Will Mullins, Jonathan Parrott, J.J. Thompson, and Archer Mullins. The family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 425 8th St., Etowah, TN 37331. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bord winefuneralhome.com
