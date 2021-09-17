Virginia M. Terry, 91, of Sweetwater went home on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. She played piano for various churches in the area and was a member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. She loved gardening and her animals. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Frank Terry Sr.; parents, Clifford and Marguerite Olds; and brothers, Raymond Olds and Donald Olds. She is survived by her children, Christine Hari and husband, Bruce, Gail Terry, Clifford Terry, Frank Terry Jr. and wife, Joyce, and Matthew Terry and wife, Linda; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and two special friends, Sheila Cagley and Martha Furr. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19, at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Ed Donley officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Pleasant Hill Cemetery Fund. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.loudonfuneralhome.net Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
