Gavin Allen Queen, 16, of Niota, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday morning, Dec. 28, 2021 surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his brother, Taylor Jerles; and an uncle, Greg Bowman. He was a member of Pond Hill Baptist Church. He was a believer in the Gospel of Jesus Christ and he was not ashamed and strived to tell as many people about Jesus as he possibly could. He wanted to get as many people to heaven along with him as possible by witnessing and giving his testimony. He was a junior in high school and was homeschooled by his parents. He was an honorary Athens Police Officer. Nov. 3, 2021, was named Gavin Queen Day by McMinn County Mayor John Gentry. He was a goodwill ambassador for MDA in 2011 for his area. He is survived by his parents, Randy and Renee Queen of Niota; brother, Brandon Jerles of Riceville; brother and sister-in-law, Dusty and Autumn Queen of Madisonville; sister, Chelsea Queen and her fiance’ Jacob Yarber of Sweetwater; grandparents, Ellen Bowman of Niota, Virgil “Bud” and Gail Queen of Niota, and Allen and Janice Bowman of Decatur; best friends since they were three years old, Chase Matoy and Amanda Shirk; nieces, Bella and Taylynn; nephews, Jax and Kol were his four most favorite little people which he loved immensely. He loved being Uncle Gavin. A funeral service was conducted 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Pastor Travis Roberts and Pastor Wayne Bryant officiating. Interment followed in Eastanallee Cemetery in Riceville. The family received friends at the funeral home Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pallbearers were Austin Sigmon, Mark Sigmon, Cole Plaster, Steve Thomas, Mark Hennessee and Eric Sauber. Honorary pallbearers were members of the Athens City Police Department. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online to MDA, specifying Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. www.mda.org Sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Gavin Allen Queen.
