Genora Lee Watkins Jones, 81, of Riceville passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Genora was a native and lifetime resident of McMinn County. She was a daughter of the late Anderson Lee Watkins and Ada Patterson Watkins. She was also preceded by her loving husband of 52 years, Troy Lee Jones; daughter, Christina Jones Robinson; and sisters, Katie Vineyard and Pat Mantooth. Genora was a member of Hilltop Baptist Church in Riceville for over 50 years. She formerly worked for McDonald’s of Athens. Genora is survived by daughters, Tammy Sharpe and husband, Robert, of Calhoun, Cindy Ervin and husband, Rostin, of Athens, Lora Huffman and husband, Billy, of Lenoir City, and Kellie Thompson and husband, Jonathan, of Athens; grandchildren, Tamara Sharpe, Wayne Ervin, Samantha Farmer, Jessica Woodell, Kaylan Ervin, Jazmine Ervin, William Ervin, Whitney Hawk, Taz Robinson and Cody Lankford; great-grandchildren, Isaiah Huffman and Maci Hawk, Elizabeth Woodell and Danny Woodell; soon-to-be great-grandson, Alex Givens; sisters, Berthie Snider of Athens, and Sheila Thompson of Calhoun; brother, Andy Watkins of Athens; several nieces and nephews; and beloved fur baby, Footsee, her cat. The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, at Ziegler Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Jimmy Elliott officiating. Interment will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday in Hilltop Baptist Cemetery in Riceville. Friends and family will assemble at the funeral home to proceed to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be Spencer Givens, Michael Farmer, Wayne Ervin, Matt Shoemaker, Nathan Langford and Billy “Mop Head” Thomas. Honorary pallbearer will be RCT William Ervin, currently stationed in Parris Island, S.C. The family would like to extend a special thank you to both Penny Ratledge and Rusty Vineyard for they assistance during our time of need. If you cannot attend the visitation and funeral service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Genora Lee Watkins Jones.
