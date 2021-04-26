Shelley Yvonne Morgan, 60, of Decatur passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021. A native of New Martinsville, W.Va., and a resident of Decatur and Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Emma Dean Carper Cumberledge. She was a member of Tiftonia Free Holiness Church and was a great mother, grandmother, aunt and sister. She was preceded in death by her brother, Paul (Buddy) Baker; and granddaughter, Danyelle Baker. Survivors include sister and spouse, Theresa and David Whitmire; children and spouses, Heather and Jerry Khouanesaknarath of Decatur, Melissa and Jason Kellar of Huntsville, Ala., Michael and Rosanna Baker of Tellico Plains, Delta Dawn Smith of Decatur, and Roy Worrall of York, Pa.; grandchildren, Emmalea and Mason Blount, Miranda and Dan Spears, Shellbe and Payton Burnette, Dymond Baker, Donna Meadows and Destiny Meadows, Hannah Kellar, Jacob Kellar, Michael Allen Baker, Elijah Reno, Ian Smith, and Isabella Sledge; three great-grandchildren, Madilynn Blount, Oakleigh Blount, and Baby Boy Spears; and special niece and nephew, Sherri Stephens and Michael J. Baker, and Zechariah Stephens. Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Monday, April 26, at Tiftonia Free Holiness Church in Tiftonia with Brother Troy Lawson and Brother Edward Atchley officiating. The graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, at Walnut Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. before the service at the church. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notice/Shelley-Morgan Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
