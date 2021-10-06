Lillian Allene Nolen Smith of Athens went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, after 94 years of service on earth. Lillian was born in Wolf Trap, Va., was a resident of McMinn County most of her life, was a daughter of the late Charles Abe and Eunice Hopkins Nolen and was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Smith; an infant brother; and brother, Wayne Nolen. Following her graduation from Bob Jones University, Lillian moved to Athens where she taught Bible and English at McMinn County High School. She took a break from teaching to help raise her two sons, and then returned to her teaching career at Forrest Hill School and Westside Elementary School. She was named Teacher of the Year for the Athens City School System and was honored on several other occasions. Together with her husband, Lillian participated in many activities in the North Athens area. They were leaders in the PTA, Cub Scouts, and their church. Lillian was a faithful member of North Athens Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years. Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Larry Dale and Linda Smith of Piney Flats, and Terry Lee and Penny Smith of Athens. Lillian loved being with her grandchildren, Daniel Smith (Vanessa), Sarah Smith King (Jonathan), Laura Smith, Michael Altstatt (Anna) and Geoffrey Smith (fiancée, Lindsey). Her three great-grandchildren are Kaylyn Smith, Luke Carver, and Ryne Smith. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Morning Pointe of Athens, Willow Acres of Riceville, and Hearth Hospice of Chattanooga for the attention and care provided over the last several years. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with Dr. Bob Kerr officiating. Interment will follow in McMinn Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be deacons of North Athens Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to North Athens Baptist Church, P.O. Box 408, Athens, TN 37371-0408. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Lillian-Smith The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
