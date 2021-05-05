Betty Ann McMahan
McKenzie, 87, passed away in her sleep on Monday, May 3, 2021, at her home in Knoxville. Betty or “Kenzie” as she was affectionately known, was born Dec. 29, 1933, in Chattanooga to the late Paul and Ann McMahan. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Paul and Harold McMahan. Betty was a member of Central Bearden of Knoxville and a former member of First Baptist Church of Athens. Betty and her family moved to Athens her freshman year in high school in 1947 where she soon met her future husband, John C. McKenzie. She joined First Baptist Church that year and was an active member in many church activities including Sunday school and choir. After graduating from McMinn County High School in 1950, she attended Tennessee Wesleyan College before transferring to and graduating from the University of Tennessee in 1954. She and John married in 1954 and moved away to pursue John’s medical degree and subsequent training. They returned to Athens in 1965, where they remained until 2013. Betty was a devoted wife and mother who loved her family well. Betty is survived by her loving husband, Dr. John, as well as her children, Wade (Mary Eleanor) McKenzie of Nashville, Dave (Amy) McKenzie of Huntsville, Ala., LeAnne (Stuart) Fowler of Huntsville, Ala., and Sheryl Duley of Knoxville, and 11 grandchildren, Rachael (Michael) Nusbaum, Ann Randolph McKenzie, Megan (Larry) Miller, John David McKenzie, Mitchell McKenzie, Jennifer Fowler, Sarah Fowler, Ben Fowler, Logan Duley, Madison Duley, and Kaitlyn Duley, as well as two precious great-grandchildren, Callie and Landon Miller. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Joyce McMahan of Chattanooga; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 6, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Athens, with a service to follow at 2:30 p.m. with the Rev. Mark Moreland officiating. Masks are recommended, but not required. A gravesite service will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Sign the guest register at smithfuneralandcremationserviceofathens.com In lieu of flowers, consider memorials to First Baptist Church of Athens or a charity of your choice in Betty’s honor. Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Betty McMahan McKenzie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.