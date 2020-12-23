Jennie Elizabeth “Beth” Townsend Kelley Lafferty Bubar, 99, of Athens went to her heavenly home on Dec. 21, 2020. She had lived in Florida, Alabama and Tennessee. She was preceded in death by three husbands, James Ernest Kelley, Harry Dean Lafferty, and Edward Leon Bubar; one son, Raymond Kelley, and an infant son. Also, she was the last of 10 siblings. Beth is survived by three of her five children, Sandi (Fred) Morris of Texas, Dean (Mary Beth) Lafferty of Florida, and Marvin (Sandra) Kelley of Athens, and special daughter-in-Law, Jan Kelley; grandchildren, Tonya (Ken) Kelley Keaton, Shannon (Nick) Kelley Mitchell, Jonathan (Pam) Prince, Robert (Heather) Kelley, Tyson (Amanda) Lafferty, Davis (Becky) Lafferty and Paige Lafferty; great-grandchildren, Cameron, Joy and Caiti Keaton, Kelley (Ricky) Young, Brandon and Jacob “Bubba” (Candise) Kelley, Grady, Hayes, Blair and Morgan Prince, Abigail Kelley, Tallulah and Lakelyn Lafferty, Athena, London and Mason Lafferty and Bella Grace Rodriguez. Beth also leaves behind many great-great-grandchildren and other family and friends whom she loved dearly. The family would like to apologize ahead of time for any omissions from this list. She was an active member of Woodward Avenue Church of God until her health prevented her from not only attending church services, but also attending many other family activities as well. Special thanks to CARIS Healthcare and especially the nurses Jenny, Stephanie, Amanda, Carlee, Mandy June and her CNA Amanda “AA.” Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Jennie-Bubar Laycock Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
