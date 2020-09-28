Bobbie Sanders, 84, of Athens passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at her residence. A native of Greenwood, S.C., and a resident of Signal Mountain most of her life, she was the daughter of the late Nora Eidson. She was member of Signal Crest United Methodist Church for 44 years, where she sang in the choir and ran the free clinic for those who were uninsured. She was an excellent real estate agent for 25 years with Crye-Leike Realtors on Signal Mountain. She was a very caring person who loved people and animals, but also loved to plant gardens and flowers. She was preceded in death by five siblings, two brothers and three sisters; one son, Stephen Lee Sanders; and daughter, Janie Lynn Vega. Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Robert R. Sanders Jr. of Athens; daughter and son-in-law, Jeanne and Tracy Floyd of Athens; grandchildren, Grace Elizabeth Swartout of Athens, Clay Sanders of Florida, Matthew Sanders of Hixson, Abby Sanders of Cleveland, and Megan Swartout of Cleveland; and three great-grandchildren, Lila Sanders, Jackson Sanders and Calvin Sanders. Graveside services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 28, at National Cemetery of Chattanooga with the Rev. Bill Thornton officiating. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Bobbie-Sanders Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens was in charge of arrangements.
