Peggy Sue Cain Gann, 79, of Athens passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Tennova Healthcare at Turkey Creek in Knoxville. She was a native of McMinn County and resided in Warner Robbins, Ga. for 26 years before moving back to Athens in 2012, and was the daughter of the late Guy and Mary Underwood Cain. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Lyndal Townsend. She was a member of Eastanallee Baptist Church and was associated with the McMinn County government for 17 years as a payroll clerk until her retirement. Peggy is survived by her husband, Ronnie Gann of Athens; son, Toby Townsend of Etowah; grandson, Ben Mendenhall of Athens; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Tommy and Eleanor Cain of Lake City, Fla., and Jack Cain and Anita Dodson of Athens. A graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30, at McMinn Memory Gardens with Pastor Richard Sego and Pastor Rodney Brice officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Pallbearers will be Clinton Davis, Ron Mayeux, Cory Davis, Tracy Wilson, Ben Mendehall, Larry Kug, Lynn Moses, Mike and Larry Gann, and Ron Wilson. The family asks, according to the rules of the CDC concerning COVID-19, that everyone wear a mask for your protection as well as theirs. If you are unable to attend this service, sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Peggy Sue Cain Gann.
