Richard Gary Stanfield, 81, of Calhoun passed into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Humble and sweet servant of the Lord Jesus Christ, a child of the King, he was born in Cleveland. Seventh son of Oscar and Iva Stanfield, growing up in Bradley County, he was a graduate of Bradley Central High School and lived most of his adult life in McMinn County. He lived a formidable example of Christian life in self-sacrifice, humility, and kindness. Loving his Lord, he constantly considered and esteemed others better than himself until the very end. He was a blessing to all who took the time to know him. He was a founding member and deacon at Trinity Presbyterian Church, PCA, in Cleveland. He loved his Lord, his wife, his family, studying scripture, gardening, bluegrass music, regional travel, photography, nature and the great outdoors. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar B. and Iva Lee (Prather) Stanfield; brothers and sisters, Lloyd, Mildred Odum, Virginia Baker, Eugene, Beatrice Boyd, Ray, Danny, William, Barbara Christensen, and David; and sister-in-law, Jo Johnson. He is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Ann (Masoner) Stanfield; sons, David (Connie) and Chris Stanfield (fiancée, Stephanie Shane Howard); grandchildren, Nathan (Shelby) Stanfield, Timothy Stanfield, Ivy Stanfield, and Eden Stanfield; step-grandson, Terry James (TJ) Nicholson; sisters, Joyce Barker and Carolyn (Robert) Sylvester, as well as multiple nephews and nieces; brother-in-law, Julian (Evie) Masoner; and sister-in-law, Nancy (Anthony) Martin. Pallbearers were David, Chris, Nathan, and Timothy Stanfield, TJ Nicholson, and Michael Toomey. Honorary pallbearers were Larry Bird, Rick Duncan, and Byron Toomey. Due to COVID concerns, a graveside-only service was held at Calhoun Cemetery on Friday, Oct. 15, at noon with the Rev. Dale Watson officiating. Special thanks and gratitude to Dr. Larry Schlabach and his staff at Tennessee Oncology, as well as Hospice of Chattanooga for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer society (www.cancer.org), Chattanooga Food Bank, 2009 Curtain Pole Road, Chattanooga, TN (www.chattfoodbank.org); Women at the Well, 881 County Road 655, Athens, TN 37303 (www.thewomenatthewell.com); or World Vision, P.O. Box 9716, Federal Way, WA 98063 (www.worldvision.org) Share a memory of Richard and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens was honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
