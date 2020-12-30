Robert Terry Moser
“Bobby,” 69, of Athens passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19 at Tennova Turkey Creek in Knoxville. He was a native of Madisonville. He worked at Volunteer Federal of Madisonville for 30 years. He was a member of Christianburg Baptist Church in Sweetwater. Bobby enjoyed music and was the bass player in the band The Surfers. He will be deeply missed by friends, family, and all that knew him. He was preceded in death by his father, Bob Moser; former wife, Linda Moser; sister-in-law, Anna Faye Moser; and niece, Christy Moser. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Freda Moser; mother, Bonnie Moser; three brothers, Jimmy Moser, Clinton (Joyce) Moser and Linton (Jane) Moser; two daughters, Angella (Brian) Cooley and Heather (Todd) Hancock; three grandchildren, Chayse Cooley, Lexi Cooley, and Taylor Hancock; nephew, Travis Moser; great-nephew Kaleb Moser; and great-niece, Harlee Moser. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. The family asks, in lieu of flowers, make donations in honor of Bobby to the Good Faith Clinic of Athens. Share a personal memory of Bobby or your condolences with his family at his online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.
