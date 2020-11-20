Orville Lee “Toot” Derrick, 81, of Etowah went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. “Toot,” as his family and friends knew him, loved life to the fullest. He and his wife, Brenda, enjoyed camping, traveling, and making memories with their children and grandchildren. Toot was loved by so many and truly cherished the time he spent with his family and friends. He battled heart disease with strength and determination and persevered with positive spirits until his last day. He loved NASCAR races and keeping in touch with his close friends and very special lifelong friend, Jim Middleton. He and his wife, Brenda, were longtime members of Goodsprings Baptist Church. He was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Army patrolling the border between East and West Germany as a tank crewman. He retired from United Parcel Service as a feeder truck driver after 33 years of service and enjoyed every day of his retirement spoiling his grandchildren. He was the son of the late Lemuel and Velma Derrick of Englewood and was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Derrick Harrill; brother, Hobart “Bud” Derrick; two special aunts, Rubye Maupin and Sue Derrick; and one special uncle, Bill Maupin. Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Brenda Choat Derrick; three children and spouses, Debbie and Tim Trotter, Kim and Mike Bivens, and Misty and Bill Irvin; grandchildren, Katelyn and husband, Nathan Whitener, Cassie Bivens, Macy and Husband, Jarin Cass, and Krissi Irvin; a special great-granddaughter, Laiklee Whitener; and a special first great-grandson, Stetson Cass, who is expected in the spring. He is also survived by one brother, Frank Derrick of Clinton, Utah; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their appreciation to the medical staff at St. Thomas West Hospital and LVAD clinic in Nashville and longtime family physician, Dr. Brandon Watters. A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, at Goodsprings Cemetery with full military honors. The family has asked for those attending to please wear a mask. Dr. David Lones of Goodsprings Baptist Church will be conducting the service with pallbearers Mike Bivens, Bill Irvin, Tim Trotter, Jarin Cass, Nathan Whitener, and Mike Ray. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be given to St. Thomas Health Foundation, 4220 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205; or to Goodsprings Baptist Church, 927 County Road 660, Etowah, TN 37331. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
