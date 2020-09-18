Thomas Cleveland Watson, 85, of Athens passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Starr Regional Medical Center. He was a lifelong resident of McMinn County and was a son of the late Jim and Ader Wall Watson. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Zeola Sharp and Mearline Moore; and three brothers, Dearl, Sammy and Arlin Watson. He was a member of Clay Hill Baptist Church and was associated as an auto body repair man and formerly was with Adams Oldsmobile. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Glenda Blackwell Watson of Athens; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Houston Anderson of Riceville; grandson and his wife, Josh and Jesse Anderson; Alex Anderson, whom is like a grandson; and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, at McMinn Memory Gardens for a graveside service with the Rev. Craig Wilcox officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to Gideons International, P.O. Box 4, Athens, TN 37371-0004. Sign the guest register at www.zieglerfuneral.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Thomas Cleveland Watson.
