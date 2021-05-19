Dana Ann Wiggins Walker, 54, of Athens passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at her residence. Dana was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Harrison and Margret Wiggins; and maternal grandparents, Robert and Leone Grindstaff. Dana was the manager of Dollar General Store in Riceville. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, raising goats and spending time with her grand babies. Dana is survived by her loving husband of 10 years, Chris Walker of Athens; mother, Portia Grindstaff Wiggins; father, Richard Wiggins and wife, Lela; daughters, Brittnie Lankford and Kelsie Collier; grandchildren, Gavin Lankford, Gannon Lankford, Korbin Hester and Kynlee Collier; sister, Kristi Cook and husband, Jerry; brother, Kevin Wiggins; mother-in-law, Ann Walker; father-in-law, Steve Walker and wife, Patsy; and several special friends. A memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at Ziegler Funeral Home with Pastor Garry King officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. If you are unable to attend the visitation or memorial service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Dana Ann Wiggins Walker.
