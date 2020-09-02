Della Faye Carroll Bettis, 76, of Niota went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at her home. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Walter and Jewel Wallis Carroll; and sister, Mattie Lee McPhail. Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Hubert Bettis; daughter, Darlene Bettis Rogers; granddaughters and spouses, Crystal and Jason Taylor of Madisonville, and Brittany and Shawn McGrail of Sweetwater; great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Amberleigh, Hayden, Kayla, Tanner, English, Zayne and Raylyn; sister, Mary Helen Kirkland; and several special brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews. She was a member of Wildwood Church in Kingston, and retired from Thomas & Betts after 32 years of service. She had a beautiful voice and loved singing for the Lord. Graveside services and interment will be Thursday, Sept. 3, at Sweetwater Memorial Park at 10 a.m. with Brother Ted Halcomb officiating. Sweetwater Memory Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
