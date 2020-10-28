Randall Lynn Ratledge, 49, of Athens passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Hospice of Chattanooga. Randall was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County. He was the son of the late Irene Dodson Ratledge. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Melissa Torbett Ratledge. Randall attended Calvary Tabernacle of God. Survivors include wife, Latina Powers Ratledge of Sweetwater; daughters, Amber Nicole Ratledge of Vonore, and Brittany Lynn Ratledge of Athens; stepdaughters, Jessica Leann Lynn of Madisonville, Destiny Rose Byers of Madisonville, and Sarah Elizabeth Skelton of Sweetwater; sisters, Diane Dodson of Englewood, Rose Webb of Athens, Faye Walker and husband, Donny, of Cleveland, and Rebecca Ratledge of Englewood; granddaughters, Jade Newman and Kye Ratledge; one granddaughter on the way, Juliet Grace Cummings; grandson, Connor Gibson; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Ziegler Funeral Home. A graveside will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Cedar Grove Cemetery with Brother Steve Smith officiating. Pallbearers will be Donny Walker, Gerardo Rivas, Ronnie Webb, Christian Morgan, Shawn Phillips and Isaiah Thompson. If you are unable to attend the service, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Randall Lynn Ratledge.
