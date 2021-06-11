Terry Lynn Rummel King, 63, of Niota passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at her residence. Terry was a native of Sacramento, Calif., and a longtime resident of McMinn County. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Peggy Lewis Rummel. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Connie Barnhart and Vickie Stockton. Terry formerly worked at Gondolier Pizza and Steak House as a server for many years. Terry is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Marvin King; daughter, Marquita Banks and husband, Shelby, of Athens; sons, Robert NaShane Rummel and Anthony Tyrone Rummel, both of Athens; grandchildren, Chandler Paul and Addison Rylan-Lee; sisters, Lynda Carver and Lynette Rummel, both of Benton; brothers, Ricky Rummel and wife, Loretta, of Benton, and Michael Scott Rummel and wife, Allison, of Benton; nieces, Alexandra, Makayla, Peytyn and Lacey; and nephews, Shelby, Jordan, Zach and Steven. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, at Sullins Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. If you are unable to attend the graveside services, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Terry Lynn Rummel King.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.