David Allen Swafford, 62, of Riceville passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at his residence. He was a native of Warren, Mich., and a resident of McMinn County most of his life. He spent many years working the farms of Algonac, Mich. with his grandparents and family. He loved fishing, canoeing, camping and anything outdoors. Fixing small engines was just one of his many talents. He was loved by everyone who met him. He never met a stranger. He was always willing to help others anytime. He was a hometown handyman, jack of all trades, and loved to build, clean and mow grass for others. He served four years in the U.S. Army. He loved to garden and share his vegetable with others. He was preceded in death by his father, William “Bill” Teets; one daughter, Curby Dione Swafford; grandparents, Eloise and Walter Maye; aunt, Aileen Malaga; and father-in-law, Billy Bates. Survivors include his wife, Billie Jean Swafford of Cleveland; Cody Danielle Swafford and Chad Goins of Cleveland; mother, Melba Joan Key (Ted) of Athens; three brothers, Tim Swafford (Frances) of Destin, Fla., Danny Swafford of Riceville, and Joe Swafford (Tammy) of Athens; one sister, Susan Greene and Ron of Michigan; half-sister, Tonya Teets of Chattanooga; granddaughter, Madison “Matt-Matt” Goins; aunt, Ernestine Miekstyn of Spring City; and several nieces and nephews. He also left behind his little side kick Chihuahua, “Sugar.” A memorial service will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with Preacher Larry Spence officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. before the service on Wednesday. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycockhobbs.com/notices/David-Allen Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
