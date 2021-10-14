Cory Lane Howell, 26, of the Mt. Harmony community near Niota, and a member of Mt. Harmony Baptist Church, passed away Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at his residence in McMinn County. Cory, son of Jeff and Carol Howell, was born in Cleveland on April 29, 1995. He was a loving son, grandson, brother, uncle and father. He is now guardian angel for his precious daughter, Tinley. Cory loved the farm life. Whether it was on his John Deere 4640 or at the pond fishing, the farm was his happy place. He had the most fun riding dirt bikes and tinkering with anything 4WD. Cory excelled in FFA and made an impression during his high school years and won the Conservation Student of the Year Award in 2012. He graduated from McMinn County High School in 2013. His absence will be felt by all who knew and loved him, including his two cats. He was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, C.W. Watts; his paternal grandmother, Jeanette Webb Howell; and maternal step-grandfather, Mike Bonanno. Survivors include his parents and daughter; brother, Trevor (Caitlyn) Howell; maternal grandmother, Cathy Bonanno; paternal grandparents, Jerry and Peggy Howell; niece and nephew, Paisley and Tallon; several uncles, aunts, and cousins; and lastly, special friend Dr. Jenny Byrd, who has cared for Cory his whole life. A funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Stanley Hammonds and the Rev. Bryan Coffey officiating. Interment will be 11 a.m. Friday in Mt. Harmony Cemetery. The family will receive from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home prior to the service. Pallbearers will be Dillon Martin, Dylan Russell, Trevor Howell, Caleb Dain, Colden Dain, Nick Botterbush, and Andrew and Jeremy Montgomery. If you are unable to attend this service or visitation, sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Cory Lane Howell.
