Jerry Allmon Flatt, 85, of Riceville went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. He was born Nov. 11, 1934 in Newbern to the late R.D. Flatt and Maude Thompson Flatt. He graduated from UT Martin in 1956 and it was there that he met the love of his life, Mary Lou James. They were married on Dec. 25, 1956. Jerry served in the Army National Guard for eight years and worked for Farm Bureau beginning 1966 as an agent in Monroe County, and then in 1972, became a Regional Manager of Southeast Tennessee for over 30 years. He was fondly referred to as “The Godfather” and retired in 1999. He was a great leader and touched many lives throughout his career. Jerry settled on a farm near Riceville in 1973, where he raised beef cattle. After he retired, he served on the Board of Directors of McMinn County Farm Bureau. He was a member of Spring Creek Church of Christ, where he was known as the candy man and served as elder. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his older brother, James N. Flatt. Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Mary Lou James Flatt; sons, Dr. James A. Flatt (Beth) of Huntsville, Ala., Jeff K. Flatt (Mary) of McMinnville, and Joel B. Flatt (Camala) of Eufaula, Ala.; seven grandchildren, Dr. David R. Flatt, Steven A. Flatt, Jennifer A. Flatt Meredith, Rachel E. Flatt Lewyckyj (Jonny), Dr. Kevin R. Flatt, Brian H. Flatt and Shannon C. Flatt; and four great-grandchildren, Lucas Meredith, Logan Meredith, Elizabeth Meredith and Rushton Lewyckyj. A graveside service was held on Sunday, Oct. 11, at Young Cemetery in Bold Spring with Joe R. James officiating. His family received friends from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday at Fike-Randolph & Son Funeral Home. The family requests that memorials be made to the Tennessee Children’s Home, P.O. Box 10, Spring Hill, TN 37174. Send a message of condolence and view the Flatt family guest book at www.fikefh.com Fike-Randolph & Son Funeral Home of Cleveland was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.