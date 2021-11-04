Edna Sue Moss McCowan transitioned on Oct. 28, 2021. She grew up on a farm in Riceville. She attended Cook High School and was crowned Homecoming Queen in 1958. She attended college for a little while before settling down with the man of her dreams, Kenneth McCowan. They were married for 58 years until his demise on Oct. 29, 2015. She worked for Sport Masters for several years. Her last employment was with Service Master, where she was a supervisor. She was a faithful member of Greater Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church of Athens, where she served on the Usher Board as well president of the Usher Board, chairman of the Kitchen Committee, Mother of the Church and sung in choir. She was president of the Loudon District Association Usher Board and Women’s Auxiliary, as well as the Loudon District Choir. She was very active in the community, especially with Cook Alumni, and was selected to be part of the Eastern Star. She also was a participant in the Eastern Regional and State Missionary Baptist Association. She took great joy in serving the Lord in every area of the ministry. She spent the last years as a resident of Life Care of Athens. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Maudie Morris Moss; her son, Thomas Lee McCowan; and great-grandchildren, Joshua T. and Anthony L. McCowan. She is survived by her son, Bruce McCowan; wife, Esther McCowan; her daughter-in-law Jackie McCowan; her sister, Rubinia Inman (Kenneth); sister-in-law, Freda Moss and Pat Moss; brothers-in-law, James (Pamela) McCowan, and Louis McCowan; sisters-in-law, Zella Smith, and Ethel Mae McCowan; grandchildren, Joshua (Amy) McCowan, Keyonna (Dannis) Ferguson, Dexter McCowan, Elijah (Laycie) McCowan, and Ayana McCowan; great-grandchildren, Tanner McCowan, Aaliyah Barr McCowan, Christian Oggs, Aniyah Ferguson, Andy, Demarian, Izayah, Marayah, Kaydence, and Emryld McCowan; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, and special mention is the church family of Greater Mount Pleasant Baptist Church. Home going celebration services will be held Friday, Nov. 5, at 1 p.m. at Greater Mount Pleasant Baptist Church with the Rev. Kenneth Scaife delivering the eulogy.There will be a walk-through visitation by friends one hour before the service at the church from noon until 1 p.m. In compliance with COVID-19, everyone is asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Interment in Hammonds Cemetery will follow the service. Services of loving memory entrusted to M.D. Dotson and Sons Funeral Home of Athens.
