Franklin David “Frank” Waters, 77, of Sweetwater, and a longtime resident of Ten Mile, died Feb. 4, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Molino, Fla., to the late Robert and Mary Emily Miller Waters. Frank was preceded in death by a son, Steve Waters; and four brothers, Charles, Jim, William and Willis Waters. He was a resident of Ten Mile since 1985 before recently moving to Sweetwater. Frank was a longtime butcher and former meat market manager for the Piggly Wiggly Grocery Store in Decatur. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Mary Nell Ellison Waters of Sweetwater; four daughters, Pam Roberts of Orlando, Fla., Karen Trew and husband, Allen, of Decatur, Glenda Cowgill and husband, John, of Evensville, and Michele Wates and Jim Fullon of Cypress, Texas; three sons, Ricky Waters of Decatur, Brandon Waters of Sweetwater, and Brian Harmon of Sweetwater; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Deloris Roberts and husband, Barney, of Ten Mile, Earlene Jackson of Brandon, Fla., and Nellie Garris and husband, John, of Apopka, Fla.; two brothers, Jerry Waters and wife, Brenda, of Apopka, Fla., and Michael Waters of Orlando, Fla.; along with several nieces and nephews. At Frank’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. You are encouraged to reach out to the family by visiting the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Franklin David “Frank” Waters.
