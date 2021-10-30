Lisa Denise Powell, 61, of Niota passed away on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at a Knoxville hospital. She was born in Athens on Jan. 16, 1960, a daughter of the late William and Virginia Snyder. Lisa was a graduate of Tennessee Wesleyan University in Athens. She enjoyed being a mother and spending time with her children until their passing. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by two children, Will Matthews and Brooke Matthews; and one sister, Cindy Underwood. Lisa leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Lester “Lee” Powell; one brother, Bill Snyder and his wife, Kathy; stepbrother, Joe Axley; one stepsister, Jeannie Dunn; and numerous other extended family members and a host of special friends. In honor of her wishes, there will be no formal services at this time. You can, however, share a memory of Lisa and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
