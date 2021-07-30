Joseph Philip Ledford passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at age 71. He was a resident of Old Fort. He was preceded in death by his father, Dewey Ledford; his mother, Texie Mae Cheek; and 14 siblings. He is survived by his daughter, Wenona Hood; one sister; six grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.