James Allen Rhome, 78, of Etowah passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at his residence. A native of Rocky River, Ohio, and a resident of McMinn and Polk counties for the past 21 years, he was the son of the late James Albert and Evelyn Dixon Rhome. He graduated from Watkins Memorial High School in Pataskala, Ohio, and attended Otterbein College. He worked briefly in Alaska before coming home to marry his high school sweetheart, Dawn Carol Johnson. He was retired from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources in the Division of Wildlife. He was a member of New Zion Baptist Church, and was a past president of the Fraternal Order of Police. He completed his degree at Owens Technical College, where he came back to teach law enforcement classes. Prior to his illness, he was an avid hunter and fisherman, and a decorated marksman. He was grateful for every minute of life and succeeded in his goal to “live til’ he died.” He was preceded in death by his nephew, Domonic Corrado. Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Dawn Carol Johnson Rhome of Etowah; three daughters and sons-in-law, Kimberly Borris of Etowah, Holly and Robert Owens of Tellico Plains, and Amy and Sean Sullivan of Park Ridge, Ill.; one son and daughter-in-law, Brandon and Jennifer Rhome of Negaunee, Mich.; sister, Peggy Corrado of Surprise, Ariz.; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two nieces; and very special caregivers. Honorary pallbearers will be Ryan Borris, Connor Rhome, Nolan Rhome, Wylie Richardson, Sean Sullivan, Robert Owens, Phil Smith and Doug Amspaugh. The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 21, at New Zion Baptist Church with the Rev. Brad Adkins officiating. The interment will follow in New Zion Cemetery after the service. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. before the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity or organization of your choice. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycockhobbs.com/notices/James-Rhome Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.