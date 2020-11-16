Norman Lindsey Burke, 60, of Riceville passed away Wednesday, Nov, 11, 2020. He was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County and was the son of the late Norman Denzil and Bettye Jane Owens Burke. He was a member at Eastanallee Baptist Church, a veteran having served in the U.S. Army, and a longtime employee of Wright Brothers Construction Company of Charleston. Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Rita Raper Burke of Riceville; brother and sister-in-law, Richard Burke (Daris) of Athens; daughter and son-in-law, Heather Amanda Burke Jarvis (Wayne) of Roseville, Mich.; stepchildren, Steven Gentry (Diamond) of Riceville, and Sherry Gentry of Athens; grandchildren, Mahalia Gentry, Gatlin Gentry, Sierra Gentry, and Tory Gentry; great-grandchildren, Emmi Ferguson and Willow Gentry; nephews and nieces, Matthew (Katie) Burke, Rachel Burke and Rebekah Burke; great-niece, Kennedy Burke; and stepmother, Geneva Burke of Athens. Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Eastanallee Cemetery with Bill Holland and Dr. Richard Sego officiating. Those who were unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Lindsey-Burke Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens was in charge of arrangements.
