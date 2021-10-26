Nathan David Allen
McDaniel, beloved companion, son, father, brother, uncle, left his earthly life and gained his Heavenly wings on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. He was 33 years old. Nathan loved his children, his family, and spending time with his friends. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, Gumby, and spending time outdoors. Nathan will be greatly missed by all his family, friends, and former co-workers at E&E Manufacturing in Athens. He was preceded in death by his baby boy, Dallas, which he missed dearly; paternal grandmother, Wanda McDaniel of Etowah; maternal grandparents, Richard and Judy Budds; and uncle, David McDaniel. He is survived by the love of his life, Stephanie Rymer; his children, which he cherished, Dalyn, Dax, and DesiRaye McDaniel; parents, Ray and Michelle McDaniel; brother, Justin McDaniel; sister, Alyssa; very special nephews and nieces, Carson, Baylee, and Blaklee McDaniel and Braylon Napier, all of Riceville; grandfather, Bobby McDaniel; aunts, Kim Goforth and Lana Green of Etowah; uncle, Richard Budds of Riceville; and several cousins. Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home with Burch Russell officiating. Interment followed the service in Macedonia Cemetery. The family received friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday prior to the service at the funeral home. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah was in charge of arrangements. If you were unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
