William Henry Boyd, 92, of Riceville died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at his residence. Henry was a lifelong resident of McMinn County and was a son of the Manther “Minter” Boyd and Ava Houser Boyd. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret Foust Boyd, on June 9, 2014; sisters, Clara Boyd and Jessie Wattenbarger; and brother, Harvey Boyd. Henry was a member of First Baptist Church of Riceville and attended Mount Verd Baptist Church. He was a retired salesman and a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War. Survivors include special friend, Carolyn Martin; son, Greg Boyd, and wife, Joyce, of Delaware; along with several nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30, at Idlewild Cemetery with Brother Donnie Dalton officiating. Family and friends served as pallbearers. If you were unable to attend the graveside service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens was entrusted with the care of William Henry Boyd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.