William Travis “Billy”
Calhoun, 46, passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga. He was a native of Athens and a resident of Rossville, Ga. Billy was preceded in death by his father, Edwin C. Calhoun Sr.; his sister, Sharon D. Mayfield; and his grandparents, Walter T. Calhoun Sr. and Edna Pearl Stiles Calhoun, and James Alfred Henry and Maggie Hayes Henry. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his mother, Juanita Henry Calhoun; his wife, Ramanda Coleman Calhoun; his children, Jewel (Zack) Davis, Austin (Brittany) Calhoun, Zackaria Calhoun, and Cayla Coleman; grandchildren, Kaleiah Clark and Jaxson Calhoun; his unborn grandson; siblings, Michael Calhoun, Randy (Sharon) Calhoun, Eddie (Claudia) Calhoun, Rena (John) Davis, and Hope (Andy) Meyers; his mother-in-law, Sandra Miller; several friends that Billy considered his brothers; along with several other nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m. at Companion Funeral Home with the Rev. Guinn Green officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the service. Share a personal memory of William or your condolences with his family at his online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.
