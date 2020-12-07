Linda Sue (Shelton)
McKenzie, 55, of Athens left this world on Dec. 3, 2020. She was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church in Decatur. She was preceded in death by both her parents, John Henry Shelton and Charlotte (Goins) Shelton; and one sister, Joyce Ann Shelton. Linda leaves behind to cherish her memory ex-husband, Randy McKenzie; two sons, Chris McKenzie (Robin Burton) and James McKenzie (Savannah); four grandchildren, Bentley McKenzie, Nevaeh Grace McKenzie, Zoey and Ava; sister, Debbie Crain (Leon); one brother, John Shelton (Tommie); numerous other extend family members and a host of special friends. There will be no formal services at this time. Share a memory of Linda and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.