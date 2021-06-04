Jacob LeBron “Nubbin” Lawson, 77, of Etowah passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob E. “Jake” and Frances Louise Lawson; brother-in-law, James C. “J.C.” Blankenship; and very special nephew, Brandon Cassada. He is survived by his wife, Diane Lawson; sister, Ann Lawson Blankenship of Etowah; niece, Kelley Blankenship of Hiram, Ga.; grandchildren, Megan Phillips, Tara Davis, Madison Long, HarLee Cassada, Ryker Cassada and AriElla Cassada; special nephew, Josh Cassada, and other nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Bobbie Evans of Athens, Melissa and Buddi Davis of Cleveland, and Gary and Julie Pike of Benton. Nubbin enjoyed riding horses with his family, friends and niece, Kelley, to their cabin on Starr Mountain. Family and friends will assemble at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, at Bordwine Funeral Home and proceed to Green Hill Cemetery for the 11 a.m. graveside service with the Rev. Steven Highlander and the Rev. Tazz Reid officiating. No formal visitation will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given to your favorite charity. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
