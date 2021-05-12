Janice Rose Roberts
Kuykendall, 88, of Athens joined her Heavenly Father in her eternal home on Jan. 6, 2021. She was a lifelong resident of McMinn County and was the daughter of the late Gus C. and Leola Brown Roberts. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Ralph F. Kuykendall; a son, Terry Kuykendall; and brothers, Owen “Curly” Roberts and Elton Roberts. She is survived by daughter, Christy (Len) Newman; three grandsons; Nelson (Norfolk, Va.), Spencer (Birmingham, Ala.), and Griffin Newman (Fairhope, Ala.); her beloved sister, Marsha R. (Rex) Whaley of Greeneville; and very special nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church on Thursday, May 13, at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Skip White officiating. The family will receive friends preceding the service from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The family looks forward to this celebration of a life well lived. Family and friends are also invited to the graveside service at McMinn Memory Gardens on Friday, May 14, at 11 a.m. Sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Janice Rose Roberts Kuykendall.
