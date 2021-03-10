Mary “Rose” Lyle, 85, of Cleveland went to her Heavenly home on Saturday, March 6, 2021, after a long illness. She was born on March 11, 1935 in Calhoun, a daughter of the late Hubert and Nelle Carr. She graduated from Calhoun High School in 1953, where she played basketball. She was retired from Cleveland City Schools and was an active member at Westwood Baptist Church in Cleveland. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death be her husband, Harold “David” Lyle; and two brothers, Billy “Jake” Carr and Bobby Carr. She leaves behind her two children, Scott Lyle of Cleveland, and Amy Masengil and husband, Mitchell, of Englewood; one granddaughter, Elizabeth Masengil Fain and husband, Sean, of Chattanooga; two sisters, Lillian Matthews and Patsy Burger (Charles “Footsie”); other extended family members; her church family; and a host of special friends also survive. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 9, at Calhoun Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Nolan Phillips officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Rose’s honor to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association. Share a memory of Rose and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.