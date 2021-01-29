Thomas Phillip “Tom Dooley” Moore, 90, of Athens passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at his residence. Born Jan. 10, 1931, he was a native and longtime resident of McMinn County and a son of the late Tommy and Minnie Carter Moore. Thomas was preceded in death by brothers, John, Leonard and Dave Moore; and sisters, Ruth Lunsford, June Howard, Violet Frye, Alice Moore, Willie Kay Gibbs and Carol Tatum. Tom was a veteran of the Korean War as Sergeant 1st Class. He worked as a heavy equipment operator in many states. He loved mules, horses and wagon trains. Tom as an avid donator to St. Jude and held two fundraiser wagon train rides. He is survived by a special nephew, Gordon Swallows; and several nieces and nephews. Tom’s last wagon ride will be to his final resting place in Oak Grove Cemetery. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, in Oak Grove Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, make donations to St. Jude in his honor. Donations can be sent to 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. If you are unable to attend the visitation or funeral service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Thomas Phillip “Tom Dooley” Moore.
