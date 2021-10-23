MSGT Kenneth E.
Thomas, U.S. Air Force (Retired), 89, of Athens passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Madisonville Healthcare and Rehab. Kenneth was a native of Englewood and a lifelong resident of McMinn County. He was preceded in death by his father, James C. Thomas, and his mother, Nancy Ann Thomas Samples and husband, Bill. He was also preceded by sister, Irene Mooneyhan; and brother, James Thomas and wife, Adrian. Kenneth was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church in Decatur. He was retired from the U.S. Air Force after 26 years of service. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5146 in Athens, Knights of Columbus, along with other organizations. Kenneth is survived by wife, Frances E. Jones Thomas of Madisonville; daughter, Martha Ann Shoemaker and husband, Michael, of Cleveland; sons, Kenneth E. Thomas II and wife, Jill, of Layton, Utah, and Karl Edward Thomas and wife, Beth, of Athens; stepsons, Richard Jones and Herbert Jones; 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; and special cousin, Vickie Robinson. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, at Ziegler Funeral Home with the Rev. Earl Graves officiating. Burial will follow in McMinn Memory Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at the funeral home. If you cannot attend the visitation or funeral service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of MSGT Kenneth E. Thomas, U.S. Air Force (Retired).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.