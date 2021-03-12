Douglas Wade Headrick died on Saturday, March 6, 2021. He was born on March 19, 1953, in Sevierville. He was preceded in death by his mother, Blanche Ramsey; his sister, Cheryl Glenn Ramsey Ownby; and his maternal grandparents, Mattie and Walter Ramsey Sr., who raised him after his mother passed away. He is survived by the love of his life, Tabitha Rupert of Riceville; their cherished daughter, Brittney Rupert (Monkey); a niece, Cassie Ownby Mullins; great-niece, Beth Lipe; great-great-nephew Levi Lipe; and great-great-niece, Lorelei, all of Morristown; and mother-in-law, Tamsey Sneed White of Athens. He graduated from Sevier County High School in 1971, and then from East Tennessee State University in 1979, earning degrees in journalism and English. During his years at ETSU, he served on the student newspaper, The East Tennessean, in several positions, including editor-in-chief. Under his direction, the East Tennessean expanded from printing weekly to twice a week. He was awarded the Communications Department’s Chanticleer Award for Excellence in Editorial Writing in 1977. He began his professional journalism career in 1975 working at the Sevier County News-Record (now The Mountain Press), followed by the Johnson City Press, Wakulla (Florida) News and the Bristol Herald-Courier. In 1985, he was named managing editor of The Daily Post-Athenian and then became the paper’s editor in 1987. He received several professional recognitions for his writings, including first place awards from the Tennessee Press Association for editorials and personal columns. He was a former member of the Athens Optimist Club and the Athens Elks Lodge, where he held several offices, including exalted ruler and trustee. He served on the board of directors for the United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties, as a member of the former Volunteer Support Committee with the McMinn County Department of Human Services, and on the board of directors for the McMinn Senior Activity Center. Per his request, his body will be cremated and there will be a private memorial service. However, you are encouraged to share a memory of Douglas and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the humane society of your choice. Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
