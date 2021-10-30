Dale Ronald Bryson, 78, a veteran of the United States Air Force, and longtime resident of Reliance, departed this life on Oct. 20, 2021, at his residence on the mountain he loved. Dale was born on Sept. 22, 1943, in Cleveland, to the late Mr. Pearlie W. and Ms. Minnie Morgan Bryson. Life was not easy for many during this time in the rural mountains of Tennessee, however, Dale’s mother, Minnie, along with his siblings, worked hard to provide for themselves and others. Throughout life, Dale was a very hard worker, doing his best to serve his country, his community, and his family. While attending Bradley High School, Dale worked at a men’s clothing store across from the courthouse using his charming smile and winning attitude to develop his sales/marketing skills to be used later in his career path. After graduating, Mr. Bryson made the courageous and brave decision to serve our country when joining the United States Air Force. He served in Vietnam and other undisclosed locations in Southeast Asia, eventually becoming disabled due to his exposure to Agent Orange. Few knew how connected and versed Dale was with the Bible. In his last years, Dale quietly and humbly mentored and helped to spiritually guide many people with his knowledge of scripture. When returning home to Springtown in April, Dale’s last six months followed the seasons from Spring into Summer into Fall, where his bold, brave soul knew it was time to leave his battered body, restfully walking away to become a part of the rolling mist in deep hollers, the chirping peeps of scarlet cardinals, the whispering rush of wind against grass blades … his legacy will always be part of his mountains. In addition to his parents, Pearlie and Minnie Bryson, he was preceded in death by his beloved sisters, Hettie Sue Rose Bryson and Shirley Bryson Guthrie; brother-in-law, Carl Goins; sister-in-law, Margaret Bryson; and brother-in-law, Frank Guthrie. Left to cherish the many memories include his beloved sisters, Gladys Bryson White and Wilma Bryson Goins; and loving brothers, Ralph Bryson, Jay Bryson, Jewell Bryson, and Ted Bryson. Mr. Bryson is also survived by his three children, Rhonda, Heather, and Tony, as well as his grandchildren. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends both in Springtown and around the United States also survive and lift a light with the American flag in Dale’s honor. A Celebration of Life Service with Military Honors will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 2017 Tellico Reliance Road in Reliance. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.higginsfuneral.com Arrangements are entrusted to Higgins Funeral Home of Benton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.