Eva Grace Coleman Humphreys, 85, of Athens passed away on Thursday morning, Dec. 3, 2020, at her home. She was born in Calhoun on Dec. 7, 1934, a daughter of the late Charlie and Sinia Moore. Grace was a member of Parkway Baptist Church and also attended Lake View Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, playing the piano, singing and, above all, spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a husband, Clifford Coleman; granddaughter, Lacey Hafley; brother, Jim Moore; and second husband, Aubrey Humphreys. Grace leaves behind to cherish her memory four children, Clifton Coleman (Gysa), Cynthia Hafley (Eddie), Kim Eaton and Angie McConkey (Lance) of Englewood; eight grandchildren, Heather Bradford (Brad), Cayci Hicks (Wayne) of Madisonville, Adam Hafley (Micayla) of Etowah, Lindsey Snyder (Travis), Alicia Legere (Jonathan) of Chattanooga, Tyler Hafley of Englewood, Colby Eaton of Madisonville, and Drew Eaton; 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous other extended family members and a host of special friends. The family will receive friends on Sunday evening, Dec. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Athens Chapel of Companion Funeral Home, located at 400 S. White Street in Athens. A service celebrating her life is planned to follow the visitation time on Sunday at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Clifton Coleman and the Rev. Bryse Snyder officiating. The interment and committal service will take place on Monday, Dec. 7, at 1 p.m. at McMinn Memory Gardens with her grandchildren serving as pallbearers, Brad, Hayden, Tyler, Colby, Jonathan, Adam and Travis. Share a memory of Grace and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
