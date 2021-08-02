Larry David Watson, 67, passed away early Friday morning, July 30, 2021. He grew up in Englewood. A loving husband, father, papaw, and friend. Larry worked for Bowater in Calhoun for 40 years. He retired from Bowater in April 2013. Larry was a faithful member and deacon of Chestua Baptist Church for more than 25 years and currently attended Rocky Springs Baptist Church before he became ill with cancer. Born Oct. 15, 1953, Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Robert G. “Jack” Watson and Lena Gay Watson. Larry is survived by his wife, Judy K. Watson; children, Laura R. Watson Haston (David) of Dandridge, and Josh David Watson (Angel) of Athens; and grandchildren, Hannah and Luke Haston of Dandridge. He is also survived by his brother, James Watson (Patsy) of Englewood; his sisters, Jeannie Cook Stevenson (Larry) of Cleveland, and Gail Watson Williams of Athens. Other survivors include many nieces and nephews. A special cousin to mention, Lynn Gay of Delano. Larry was an avid outdoorsman, he loved to fish, and just being outside piddling with anything he could find. Larry had a special talent of being able to build or fix just about anything. He loved his family fiercely and enjoyed watching his grandchildren in all their sporting events. To honor Larry’s request, there was only a graveside service at Haven Hill Memorial Gardens in Madisonville on Sunday, Aug. 1, at 2 p.m. Phillip Cook and the Rev. Nevil Smith spoke. After the service, the family greeted those who attended. A special thank you to Amber Derrick Stiner, Charlie Lee, and Felisha Taylor of Hospice of Chattanooga- McMinn County and NHC Healthcare for the care they provided in the final weeks. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home of Madisonville.
