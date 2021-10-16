Shannon Denise Williams, 52, of Athens passed Oct. 8, 2021, at her residence in Nashville. She was liked by everyone and was extremely loving, caring and giving. She had a very big heart for others. Shannon attended Mountain View Elementary and played basketball. She attended McMinn Central High School, where she was a member of the basketball and track squad, and graduated from there. She attended Cleveland State Community College and received her associate of science degree. Shannon worked various occupations. She was preceded in death by her mother, Almeda Williams; father, Adair Carlock; aunt, Virginia Jackson; and grandparents, Fred and Georgia Jackson. She is survived by her son, Joshua Williams; brothers, James Billingsley, James Williams and Katherine McCroskey; sisters, Dorothy Brown and Anthony Brown, Rhenda Williams and Chris Cochran; nephews and nieces, Brandon and Mindi Brown, Lincoln Williams, Adam Brown, Dillion and Skye Williams, and Logan Williams; and a host of cousins and friends, and special friend, Kimmie McCollum of Nashville. Funeral services will be held Sunday, Oct. 17, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. James Parris officiating. There will be a walk-through visitation by friends one hour before the service at the funeral home from noon until 1 p.m. In compliance with COVID-19, everyone is asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Services of loving memory entrusted to M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home of Athens.
