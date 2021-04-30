Betty Lou Womac Arnold Hutsell, 85, of Athens passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Athens Place Assisted Living. A native and lifelong resident of McMinn County, she was a daughter of the late Ray Allen Sr. and Leona White Womac, and was preceded in death by her first husband, Gordon C. Arnold; her second husband, Robert Bob Hustell; two sons, Roger Arnold and Gary Arnold; one brother, Ray Womac Jr.; and one niece, Rhonda Womac Miller. She was a former employee of Beaunit Fibers and Athens Products, where she retired after more than 20 years of service. She enjoyed playing golf and bowling and spending time with her family when they would all get together for different events. Survivors include one sister, Lois Benton of Athens; sister-in-law, Catheryn Womac of Athens; two nieces, Debra (Dean) Cardin and Becky (David) Leamon; one nephew, Stacy Benton; and three stepchildren, Steve (Sherry) Hutsell, Diane (Johnny) Townsend, and Patti (Jack) Butler. Graveside services were 11 a.m. Friday, April 30, at Rogers Creek Cemetery with the Rev. Mark Littleton officiating. There was no formal visitation. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Betty-Hutsell Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
