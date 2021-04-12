Henry Gibson Trent Jr., 93, passed away April 2, 2021. He was born in Knoxville on Aug. 26, 1927, and was the only child of Henry G. Trent Sr. of Knoxville, and Katherine Cooper Brabson of Greeneville, by whom he was preceded in death. He was also preceded in death by the love of his life, wife, Sophie Shadow Trent. Henry is survived by his two sons, Henry and William (Lora) and their three children, William, Sophie and Joseph, all of Atlanta, Ga. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements will be handled by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Etowah.
