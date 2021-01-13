Jo Nell Wyatt Miller McPhail Farris, 88, of Athens passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at her residence. She was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County, a daughter of the late Jim and Lillie Irons Wyatt, and was preceded in death by former husbands, Robert Lewis Miller, Clarence McPhail, and Cecil Farris; son, Roger Kent Miller; grandson, Robbie Miller; brother, Junior Wyatt; and two sisters, Mae Lipps and Madeline Ballew. She was a former cook at E.K. Baker School, a member of Rocky Mount Baptist Church and had served as a foster grandparent of Signal Center. Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Tony Lewis and Terrie Miller of Athens; three grandchildren, Christy, Josh, and Corey; three great-grandchildren, Blaire, Leah, and Jocelyn; daughter-in-law, Pat Miller of Athens; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, at Tranquility Cemetery with the Rev. Michael Jackson officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Jo-Farris Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
