Jacob “Jake” Aaron Crisp, 20, of Calhoun passed away on April 28, 2021. He was born on March 5, 2001 to Ronald Crisp and Angela Green Davis. Jacob was a lifelong resident of this area. He enjoyed video games, hunting, fishing, and being on the river with his fur baby, “Buck,” whom he loved very much. Jake was everyone’s best friend. He was known for his charm, infectious smile, and heart-warming hugs. He was the get up and go type — always down for adventure. He never met a stranger. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald J. Crisp; and his grandfather, James Green. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his mother, Angela Davis (Robert); grandparents, Norma Clements, Neva Chase, and Ronald C. Crisp; brothers, Nathan Crisp (Emily Morris) and Matthew Crisp; stepbrothers, Dustin Davis and Michael Davis; and nieces and nephews, Lucas Crisp, Maelynn Davis, Maekynzi Miller, Maeson Miller, and Mia Davis. A celebration of Jacob’s life will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, at God’s Family Fellowship Church, located at 2823 S. Lee Highway in Cleveland. His family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. prior to the service. Share a personal memory of Jacob or your condolences with his family at his online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral & Cremation Service of Cleveland is honored to assist the Crisp family with these arrangements.
