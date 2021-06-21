Mildred Russell Plemons Coleman, 79, of Athens, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021 at her home. She was a native of Englewood and lifelong resident of McMinn County and was a daughter of the late Hugh and Lillie Bell Walker Russell. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, James (Jim) Plemons; second husband, Carl Coleman; sisters, Wanda Cate, Marie Nichols, Mae Watson and Imogene Raper; a son-in-law, Thomas Wilson; and a special friend, Bobbie Wilson. She was a member of Riceville Church of God where she was pianist for over 30 years. She is survived by a daughter, Staci Wilson of Athens; a son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Gwynne Coleman of Marvin, N.C.; grandchildren, Cayci (DJ) Kennedy, Thomas Wilson II, Isabela Coleman, Hannah (Drew) Patrick, Gabrielle Coleman; a sister, Elizabeth Richardson Witt of Etowah; great grandchildren, Wyatt Kennedy, Jeremiah Harmon, Mary Claire Patrick, Beau Patrick and Will Patrick. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 22 in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Rev. Don Logan and Rev. Glenn Thomas officiating. Interment will follow in Sunrise Cemetery in Englewood. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday, June 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pallbearers will be Clif Wright, Jonathan Roberts, Jesus Melendez, Jim Richardson, Hearl Newman and Jimmy Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be Thomas Wilson II, Wyatt Kennedy, Jeremiah Harmon, DJ Kennedy, Ralph Coleman and Freddie Coleman. If you are unable to attend this visitation or service you may sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Mildred Russell Plemons Coleman.
