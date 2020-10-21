Timothy B. Couey, 64, of Englewood passed away on Oct. 18, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family and friends. Tim had been battling several different health problems since 2015. He retired from Johnson Controls in 2015 after working there 14 years. Everyone that knew him loved his sense of humor. He was a loving and caring person. He loved spending time with his family and friends and going to the country and mountains. He was of the Baptist faith. He was born on Dec. 24, 1955 in Polk County to the late Benjamin Guy Couey and Marie Owens Couey. Marie passed away on Jan. 25, 2016. In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Riley Moser; and brothers, Johnny and Bobby Couey. He is survived by wife, Debbie Couey of Englewood; brother, Ben Couey of Greasy Creek; sister, Anna Rowe of Etowah; son, Kevin Couey of Madisonville; daughter, Samantha Moser of Tellico Plains; stepsons, David (Joanne) Dodson of Englewood, and Phillip (Jennifer) Dodson of Etowah; grandson, Chase Moser; granddaughters, Emma Moser and Lexi, all of Tellico Plains; step-grandson, Justin (Kaitlyn) Dodson of Etowah; step-granddaughter, Emileigh Dodson; fiancé, Corey Statton; step-great-grandson, Zander “Little Man” Dodson of Etowah; stepsisters-in-law, Lisa (Ray) Franklin of Athens, and Vickie (Paul) Land of Englewood; also his special cat, Pretty Girl, and several other extended family members. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Serenity Funeral Home in Etowah. Interment will be private. Serenity Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements.
