Mary Lee Goforth Vaughn, 88, of Decatur answered her call to come home on Jan. 1, 2022, at CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga. Mary was a native of Athens and a lifelong resident of Meigs County. She was the daughter of the late Jasper and Ludie Pritchett Goforth. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, William Vaughn. She was the mother of Kathy Vaughn Thompson, whom God called home in July 1986. She was also preceded in death by brothers and wives, Jasper and Mary Goforth, and Sam and Shirley Goforth; and sister and husband, Anna and Jerry Hall, and their daughter, Tina Hall. Mary was a lifetime member of Union Grove Baptist Church. She retired from Shaw Industries and American Uniform. Mary is survived by son, Rick Vaughn and wife, Debra; son-in-law, Arnold Thompson; grandchildren, Erika Thompson Hughes and husband, Doug, Laura Vaughn Wheeler and husband, Brandon, and Collin Thompson; niece, Connie Goforth Brumbaugh and husband, Todd; nephews, Dale Goforth and wife, Lesley, and Jerry Hall; and many other nieces and nephews and a host of family and close friends. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Ziegler Funeral Home with Pastor Toby Brogden officiating. Interment followed in Idlewild Cemetery. Family and friends served as pallbearers. The family received friends from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations can be made to the Idlewild Cemetery Fund, Attn: Doug Dake, 1282 Highway 30 W., Athens, TN 37303. If you were unable to attend the visitation and funeral service, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens was entrusted with the care of Mary Lee Goforth Vaughn.
